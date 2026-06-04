Tripartite Consultation focuses on dispute regulation, country packages, monetary union | THE DAILY HERALD

The St Maarten delegation in The Hague.

THE HAGUE–Delegations from the Parliaments of St Maarten, Aruba and Curaçao met on Thursday, June 4, 2026, for a Tripartite Consultation in The Hague, where discussions focused on the draft Dispute Regulation, the evaluation of the Country Packages, the Monetary Union between Curaçao and St Maarten, and strengthening cooperation among the three parliaments.

The meeting was hosted by the Parliament of St Maarten and formed part of the Tripartite agreement to hold four meetings annually. It was the third meeting for 2026, following an in-person meeting in February and a virtual meeting in April.

The consultation was chaired by President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams. During the meeting, parliamentary delegations discussed the advancement of the draft Dispute Regulation and proposals put forward by the Tripartite-established Petit Committee. Delegates also reviewed the Mutual Arrangement for Cooperation on Reforms, commonly known as the Country Packages.

Additional discussions centred on the Monetary Union between Curaçao and St Maarten, slavery and the legacy of the slavery past, and efforts to further strengthen and structure the Tripartite Consultation.

As is customary ahead of the summer Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO), the delegations also used the meeting to prepare for discussions scheduled to take place during the upcoming IPKO, which will be held from June 5 to 8, 2026, at the Second Chamber in the Netherlands.

The St Maarten delegation consisted of Wescot-Williams and Members of Parliament (MPs) Viren Kotai, Lyndon Lewis, Omar Ottley and Egbert Doran.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tripartite-consultation-focuses-on-dispute-regulation-country-packages-monetary-union