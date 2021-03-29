Triumphant entry | THE DAILY HERALD

Methodists have celebrated Palm Sunday in St. Eustatius for well over 200 years. Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021, was no exception when parishioners waving palm leaf branches in marking the start of the Holy Week paraded to Bethel Methodist Church.

Reverend Vincia Celestine delivered a sermon which was a lesson in humility. Celestine reminded that Christ entered Jerusalem on a donkey on a path covered by cloaks and palm leaf branches. A touching note in the service programme was the expression of heartfelt sympathy to relatives and friends of the late Militza Connell-Maduro, who passed away Thursday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/triumphant-entry