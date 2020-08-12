Tropical Depression Eleven Advisory Number 4 | THE DAILY HERALD

…DEPRESSION REMAINS JUST BELOW TROPICAL STORM STRENGTH… NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

AL1120201100 AM AST Wed Aug 12 2020 SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…

LOCATION…12.4N 44.2WABOUT 1320 MI…2125 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 14 MPH…22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS——————–There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 12.4 North, longitude 44.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the west-northwest at a similar forward speed is expected tonight, with this motion continuing through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Forecaster Beven

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-depression-eleven-advisory-number-4