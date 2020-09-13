…TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORECAST TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM TONIGHT… | THE DAILY HERALD

Tropical Depression Twenty Advisory Number

4NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

AL2020201100 AM AST Sun Sep 13 2020 SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…

INFORMATION———————————————–LOCATION…12.3N 36.4WABOUT 1680 MI…2705 KM E OF THE LESSER ANTILLESABOUT 870 MI…1395 KM WSW OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1006 MB…29.71 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS——————–There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 36.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h).

A motion toward the west or west-northwest across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic is expected through Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Tuesday night or Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight, and it could strengthen to a hurricane on Tuesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND———————-SURF:

Large swells generated by Tropical Depression Twenty are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles and the northeastern coast of South America on Wednesday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-depression-forecast-to-become-a-tropical-storm-tonight