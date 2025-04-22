Tropical Shipping exempted from $1M Port fee tariffs following Caribbean advocacy | THE DAILY HERALD

Tropical Hope

PHILIPSBURG–Tropical Shipping will be exempt from new port fee tariffs that would have added up to US $1 million in annual expenses, following a decision linked to a recent executive order by United States (US) President Donald Trump aimed at revitalising the US shipbuilding industry.

The exemption spares the company and its customers from surcharges proposed by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) that would have added $3,000 per 40-foot container load.

Tropical Shipping President and CEO Tim Martin credited coordinated efforts across the Caribbean and Washington, DC, for the policy reversal. “This is a huge victory for us and the entire Caribbean region that we serve. Our voices were heard. We could not have accomplished this without the relentless advocacy from our Caribbean representatives in Washington, DC, our customers, and the many organisations that wrote letters to the USTR describing the devastating multiplier effect these port fees would have had on all of us,” Martin said.

Martin added that a USTR committee member was “surprised by the massive response from Caribbean leaders and businesses,” a reflection of the widespread opposition to the proposed fees.

Tropical Shipping, which is American-owned, but operates Chinese-built vessels, benefited from a grandfather clause in the executive order that shields current carriers from the new tariffs. Martin emphasised that one of the company’s guiding principles, responsiveness, had been brought to life by the collective effort of Caribbean stakeholders.

“One of Tropical’s core values is ‘Responsiveness is our driving force’. Caribbean communities were our driving force on this issue, and I can’t thank you enough,” Martin said.

He said Tropical will remain engaged in federal policy discussions. He plans to continue advocating in Washington to shape long-term strategies for rebuilding US shipbuilding capacity and preparing American carriers for the future.

He thanked the company’s dedicated employees, customers, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, Governor Albert Bryan, Teri Helenese, Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Dr. Patrick Antione, Wazim Mowla, the Caribbean Shipping Association, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, Caribbean Ambassador to the United States, Caribbean Tourism Organisation, and members of the Florida Congressional representatives.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-shipping-exempted-from-1m-port-fee-tariffs-following-caribbean-advocacy