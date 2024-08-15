Tropical Storm Ernesto causes damage on Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

A backhoe positions dirt and rocks in an attempt to secure the roadway at the foot of the Slave Path.

ST. EUSTATIUS–After Tropical Storm Ernesto passed the island of St. Eustatius in the afternoon of Tuesday, August 13, it was discovered that many trees either had been uprooted or had lost branches in the heavy rains and very strong winds, including a very large tree in Hell Hole that was broken in half.

Some fruit trees were uprooted in the Concordia area; on Paramiraweg branches were seen hanging over the street. As people drove around the island, every village had some minor damage.

The heavy rainfall also caused damage to some of the roadways on the island. Water was seen rushing down Claes Ghut and the Slave Path, where it reached as high as the retaining walls.

The storm caused destruction at the foot of the Slave Path/Bay Road, where construction was taking place, causing soil to wash away; a backhoe had to be employed to stabilise the road. The backhoe was seen replacing rocks and dirt washed out by the water running down the Slave Path into the ocean, under the street in a water trench (road trench). As Bay Road is the only access route to the harbour, the repairs were top priority.

The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department was out checking the streets on Wednesday, August 14, to see that they were cleared from overhanging branches left behind by the passing storm.

The storm caused some power outages, but most were restored thanks to the hard work of St. Eustatius Utility Company STUCO.

A large stone wall fell and broke the gate.

Many of the boats that would normally be in the harbour had been removed by their owners prior to the storm and so were secure. Large vessels were stationed on the small pier. The waves could be seen splashing as high as the breakwater barrier.

Part of an historic stone structure slid down the hill and broke the slave wall, ending up on the footpath leading to Bay Road.

Broken wall running along the Slave Path/Bay Path.

F.D. Roosevelt Airport reopened on Wednesday morning and the first flight returned to the island – a welcome sound as persons stranded due to the storm could continue their journeys or return home.

Heritage Inspector Raimie Richardson recommended that the Slave Path/Bay Road be closed for the public’s safety due to a huge hole in it left by the storm. The path is an historic landmark used by pedestrians of all ages as a shortcut between upper town and lower town.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-storm-ernesto-causes-damage-on-statia