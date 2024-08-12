Tropical Storm Ernesto to pass 74 miles south | THE DAILY HERALD

The forecast track

PHILIPSBURG–Tropical Storm Ernesto is forecast to pass some 74 miles away from St. Maarten at its closest point of approach, according to a special bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten on Monday evening.

As of 11:00pm Monday, the centre of Tropical Storm Ernesto was located at latitude 16.0 North, longitude 59.6 West, some 270 miles to the southeast of St. Maarten.

Its maximum sustained winds were at 40 miles per hour (mph) with higher gusts, and it was moving west at 25mph with a minimum central pressure of 1,009 millibars.

A small craft warning is in effect, as very rough seas up to 14 feet are expected until Thursday, mainly along St. Maarten’s eastern and southern shores.

The system’s passing may produce up to four inches of rainfall and possible tropical-storm-force winds, MDS said.

The country is also under a flood watch until further notice, and residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rockslides are asked to exercise caution.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has advised motorists to avoid the high-risk flooding zones of the Cul-de-Sac basin, Philipsburg, Rhine Road and Beacon Hill Road.

“Barricades will be strategically placed at critical junctures to restrict access to these hazardous zones. It is imperative that these barricades remain undisturbed, as they serve a vital role in safeguarding public welfare,” KPSM said in a press release on Monday.

KPSM also urged everyone to remain indoors and avoid driving unless absolutely necessary.

“The convergence of heavy rainfall, potential flooding, and the risk of falling debris, particularly in areas such as A.J.C. Brouwer Road and Point Blanche, presents significant dangers to those in transit during the storm,” KPSM said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla

* Guadeloupe

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Sint Maarten

* British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico

* Vieques

* Culebra

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-storm-ernesto-to-pass-74-miles-south