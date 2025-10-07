…TROPICAL STORM JERRY FORMS OVER THE TROPICAL CENTRAL ATLANTIC… | THE DAILY HERALD

…THE TENTH NAMED STORM OF THE SEASON…

Tropical Storm Jerry Advisory Number 1…Corrected

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL102025

1100 AM AST Tue Oct 07 2025

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…11.5N 44.6W

ABOUT 1315 MI…2120 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 24 MPH…39 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1006 MB…29.71 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jerry as Tropical Storm Watches could be required later today or tonight.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of the newly formed Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 11.5 North, longitude 44.6 West. Jerry is moving toward the west near 24 mph (39 km/h). A decrease in forward speed and a turn to the west-northwest is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the core of the system is expected to be near or to the north of the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and Jerry is expected to become a hurricane in a day or two.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

SURF: Swells generated by Jerry are expected to reach the Leeward Islands on Thursday. These swells

are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-storm-jerry-forms-over-the-tropical-central-atlantic