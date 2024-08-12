..TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS… | THE DAILY HERALD

…NOAA HURRICANE HUNTERS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE DISTURBANCE…

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five Intermediate Advisory Number 3A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052024

800 AM AST Mon Aug 12 2024

SUMMARY OF 800 AM AST…1200 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…14.6N 54.3W

ABOUT 525 MI…845 KM ESE OF ANTIGUA

ABOUT 830 MI…1335 KM ESE OF SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…30 MPH…45 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 26 MPH…43 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1009 MB…29.80 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Antigua has upgraded the Tropical Storm Watch to a Tropical Storm Warning for Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla.

The government of the Netherlands has upgraded the Tropical Storm Watch to a Tropical Storm Warning for Saba and St. Eustatius.

The government of France has upgraded the Tropical Storm Watch to a Tropical Storm Warning for Guadeloupe, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy.

The government of Sint Maarten has upgraded the Tropical Storm Watch to a Tropical Storm Warning for Sint Maarten.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla

* Guadeloupe

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Sint Maarten

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico

* Vieques

* Culebra

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in elsewhere in the northeastern Caribbean should monitor

the progress of Potential Tropical Cyclone Five. Additional watches

or warnings could be required later today.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 54.3 West. The system is moving toward the west near 26 mph (43 km/h), and a westward to west-northwestward motion is expected with some decrease in forward speed during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands late tonight or Tuesday and approach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday evening.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression later today or tonight and become a tropical storm as it nears the Leeward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours… high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

RAINFALL: Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 6 inches over portions of the Leeward Islands. For Puerto Rico, 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, is expected.

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Friday morning:

Windward Islands…1 to 4 inches

Eastern Hispaniola…2 to 4 inches

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area beginning late tonight or Tuesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning on Tuesday.

STORM SURGE: A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above ground level for the eastern coast of Puerto Rico from San Juan to Guayama, including the islands of Culebra and Vieques and in the U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.

A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels in the British Virgin Islands. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

SURF: Swells generated by the system will likely begin to affect portions of the Leeward Islands beginning tonight. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

