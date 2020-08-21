…TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS ISSUED FOR THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS AND PUERTO RICO… | THE DAILY HERALD

Tropical Storm Laura Advisory Number

7NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

AL1320201100 AM AST Fri Aug 21 2020 SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION———————————————–LOCATION…17.0N 60.2WABOUT 210 MI…335 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDSMAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/HPRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 270 DEGREES AT 18 MPH…30 KM/HMINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS——————–CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The government of Antigua has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands. The government of the Netherlands has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Saba and St. Eustatius. The government of France has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. The government of St. Maarten has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for St. Maarten. The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Cabron to the border with Haiti. The government of Haiti has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…* Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra* U.S. Virgin Islands* British Virgin Islands* Saba and St. Eustatius* St. Maarten* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy* Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…* The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Cabron to the border with Haiti* The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic* The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests in Cuba and the remainder of the Bahamas should monitor the progress of Laura. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 60.2 West. Laura is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h) and a generally west-northwestward motion at a faster forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move near or over the northern Leeward Islands later today, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km) from the center. The minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations is 1007 mb (29.74 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND———————-RAINFALL: Laura is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and the southern Haitian Peninsula through Sunday. Maximum amounts up to 8 inches are possible along eastern portions and the southern slopes of Puerto Rico, as well as over Haiti and the Dominican Republic. This heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, as well as an increased potential for mudslides with minor river flooding in Puerto Rico. 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 5 inches is expected over the remainder of Haiti, the northern Leeward Islands, the Turks and Caicos and southeast Bahamas. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the warning area area later today through Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within portions of the watch area Saturday night and early Sunday. Forecaster Pasch

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-storm-warnings-issued-for-the-northern-leeward-islands-and-puerto-rico