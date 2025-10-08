Tropical storm watch issued as Tropical Storm Jerry nears | THE DAILY HERALD

Projected path of Tropical Storm Jerry.

PHILIPSBURG–The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is urging residents to closely monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Jerry, the tenth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which formed on Tuesday morning.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) placed the country under a Tropical Storm Watch as of 5:00pm Tuesday, October 7, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

At 11:00pm the centre of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 12.8 North, longitude 48.7 West or about 1,030 miles southeast of St. Maarten.

The system is moving toward the west northwest near 23mph (37km/h). This motion is expected to continue with a decrease in forward speed during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the centre of Jerry is likely to move near or just north of St. Maarten late Thursday into Friday. Its closest point is expected to be approximately 120 miles north-northeast of St. Maarten on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50mph (85km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Jerry is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night or Thursday. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 140 miles (220km) from the centre. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1,003mb (29.62 inches).

Tropical-storm-force winds could begin affecting the island from late Thursday, while sea conditions are expected to deteriorate steadily. Small craft advisories and marine warnings will be issued as needed.

According to MDS, the system could bring 2-4 inches of rain, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms, flash flooding, and rock falls. A flood advisory or warning will be issued if conditions warrant.

ODM is urging residents in flood-prone or coastal areas to take necessary precautions to safeguard life and property. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane before reaching the northern Leeward Islands.

Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chairman Dr. Luc Mercelina called on the public to stay informed through official sources and to follow MDS instructions.

For updates, visit

www.meteosxm.com or follow

facebook.com/sxmweather.

Information on hurricane preparedness, including the Hurricane Season Readiness Guide and Tracking Chart, is available at

www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-storm-watch-issued-as-tropical-storm-jerry-nears