Tropical Weather Outlook 800 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020 | THE DAILY HERALD

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Isaias, located near the southeastern Bahamas.

  1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a small area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands have become less organized since yesterday. The system is moving northward toward less favorable environmental conditions, and the chance of this system becoming a tropical depression is decreasing.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

  1. A westward-moving tropical wave located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing a limited amount of shower activity. Some slow development of this system is possible while it turns northwestward over the western Atlantic by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Brown

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-weather-outlook-800-am-edt-fri-jul-31-2020

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY