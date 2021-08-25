Tropical Weather Outlook | THE DAILY HERALD

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so from a tropical wave currently located over northwest Colombia and the south-central Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves west-northwest to northwest over the northwest Caribbean Sea. The disturbance is expected to move near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday and move into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday, where conditions could be favourable for additional development to occur.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

A broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic about 800 miles southeast of Bermuda. Only slow development of this system is expected during the next day or so due to unfavourable upper-level winds. Afterwards, environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system turns eastward over the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

A tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Some development of this system is possible over

Forecaster Stewart

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-weather-outlook-45