Tropical Weather Outlook | THE DAILY HERALD

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Ida, located inland over southwestern Mississippi, and on Tropical Depression Ten, located over the central tropical Atlantic.

A tropical wave near the west coast of Africa is expected to move over the eastern Tropical Atlantic later today. Environmental conditions appear conducive for the development of a low pressure area once the wave moves offshore, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle or latter part of the week while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the southern Caribbean Sea over the next several days. Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for some slow development by the end of the week, as long as the system remains over water. This system is expected to move gradually west-northwestward or northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the western Caribbean Sea close to the east coast of Central America.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Brown

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-weather-outlook-46