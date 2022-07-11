Tropical Weather Outlook | THE DAILY HERALD

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Jul 11 2022

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Northern Gulf of Mexico:

A surface trough of low pressure is developing over the northern Gulf of Mexico just offshore of the Florida Panhandle, where surface pressures have begun to fall over the past 24 hours. Gradual development of this system is possible if it remains offshore during the middle and latter part of the week as it drifts slowly over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days. For more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service office and the Weather Prediction Center.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation change through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Papin

