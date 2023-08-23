Tropical Weather Outlook | THE DAILY HERALD

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Aug 23 2023

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Active Systems:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, located near the southern coast of the Dominican Republic. The Weather Prediction Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Harold, located inland over northern Mexico.

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL07):

An area of low pressure centered several hundred miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands (the remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily) continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development in a day or so, and this system is likely to regenerate into a tropical depression or tropical storm late this week or this weekend when the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92):

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally fa-vorable for some slow development through early next week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.

