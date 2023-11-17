Truck accident on Bellevue RN7 caused by burst tyre | THE DAILY HERALD

The damaged wall after the truck crashed through it. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–The Gendarmerie confirmed Friday morning that the truck accident that occurred Thursday around midday on the RN7 Bellevue road, close to the Archiball Rugby Ground entrance, was caused by a burst tyre and as a result the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Described by a witness as a “large semi-trailer”, the truck crashed first through the fence and through the stone wall, landing completely on the other side on a private property. The Gendarmerie said no third parties were injured, but the condition of the driver was not known.

It required a crane to remove the damaged truck which was then taken away on another flat bed trailer, according to the witness. Tyre marks on the road suggested the truck was travelling towards Marigot.

In a later incident at the Cole Bay border in the same evening, Gendarmerie and Dutch-side police vehicles were seen at the border with lights flashing. The Gendarmerie indicated the second incident “involved the consequences of an armed robbery on the Dutch side, and an investigation is in progress.”

