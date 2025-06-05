Tulane University students cherish time immersed in Caribbean culture | THE DAILY HERALD

Looking at pre- and post-emancipation archives with Audrey Claxton.

BELLEVUE–A new group of students from Tulane University in New Orleans recently spent two weeks on the island for a deep dive into local culture as part of a study-abroad programme incorporating community engagement, aspects of social sciences, humanities, anthropology and environmental studies. The group returned to the United States on June 1, enriched by their experience.

The students in the Bellevue gardens with Ras Touza Jah Bash (fourth from right).

With President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington.

The visit was once again organised by Anthropologist Myriam Huet, PHD, formerly Assistant Director of the University’s Centre for Public Service and now Assistant Vice President for Research Excellence. On this trip Huet was assisted by Susanne Hackett, PHD, from the Centre for Public Service.

It was the sixth group of students to visit the island, the first visit having been in 2016. For most of them it was their first time in Saint-Martin/St. Maarten. All were engaged in different fields of study at the university.

Their base for the visit was the “We agree with Culture” gardens in Bellevue where the group worked five days a week, helping out and learning about native plants, trees and nature from caretaker and host Ras Touza Jah Bash and Sister Atatah.

The afternoons were devoted to pre-organised visits on both sides of the island. These included meeting Dr. Rhoda Arrindell at University of St. Martin (USM) on the Dutch side where she gave a lecture on reparation plans. The group also visited the museum on Front Street where they were given a presentation.

In Friar’s Bay, the students visited the home of the late treasured artist and poet Ruby Bute, and saw all of her artwork. There was a visit to the archives in Marigot with archivist Audrey Claxton to see the slave register and pre- and post-emancipation documents. A tour of Fort Louis was also organised.

The group was received by President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington. The students were fortunate to be on the island to attend the 177th Abolition of Slavery commemoration in Freetown, Saint Louis, and there was a visit to Aline Hanson Elementary School, where the students helped pupils with their Mother’s Day assignments and enjoyed a pleasant interaction answering their questions.

For Teddy Rierson (20), from Los Angeles and studying for a major in communications at the university, one of the highlights for him was working in the gardens. “I loved working in the garden with Ras Touza Jah Bash. He has so much wisdom and knowledge, I learnt so much from him. Also learning about the history of the Caribbean, and specifically this island’s history was eye-opening and enlightening. Before coming here I had no idea about the effects of colonialism and how the island was divided into two countries and how unique and special that is,” he said.

Tori Jackson from Atlanta, also first time on the island, said she had gained so much from the

experience. “I really appreciated the immersive approach to be integrated with the local way of life. We are staying in a Friar’s Bay guest-house and eating local food from the lolos. It’s completely different to the usual vacations where you stay in hotels. We have met a lot of people who are truly part of Saint Martin’s culture. And we gained an understanding of the differences between the two governments of the island, and it’s very inspiring to see how well the two sides get on with each other.”

Another student, Leon Hoang from Texas, also said working in the gardens was a highlight for him. “I am someone who likes to do things as fast as possible, but in this garden I learnt the principle of patience. I enjoyed every moment and want to implement what I’ve learnt into my lifestyle. I appreciate the simple things more, and learning about plants from Ras Touza. It’s a place where you can unwind.”

Ellen Grace Burke, studying biochemistry, said it was very interesting to learn about plants used for medicinal purposes. “This approach I found very interesting compared to conventional medicine. Ras Touza told us that the soursop plant is a powerful antioxidant that he said can cure or prevent cancer. And I know that’s true from my own studies. He knows the value of his plants.”

In her summation of the visit, Myriam Huet said: “It’s a beautiful exercise to see Saint-Martin through the students’ eyes when they learn about the island and the people. I know from talking to them that it’s transformative, because they not only learn about the island and the Caribbean, but about themselves.

“That’s how experiences get anchored within us. These are the types of learning experiences that stick for the longer journey in life … how to approach situations, or unfamiliar environments. It’s always my goal to make a difference for them in the long term as global citizens.”

At the end of the visit a farewell party was organised for the partners who support the visits. Not all could make it, but Third Vice President of the Collectivité Dominique Louisy; Jackie Vrolijk, daughter of the late Ruby Bute; and USM Research Coordinator Raymond Jessurun were present.

The students showed off their creative side by making gifts to present to Ras Touza and Sister Atatah as a “thank you” and to express to them how much they enjoyed the visit.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tulane-university-students-cherish-time-immersed-in-caribbean-culture