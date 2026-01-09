Tumba Festival 2026 is dedicated to Ike Jesurun | THE DAILY HERALD

Jesurun (right) and Isenia.

WILLEMSTAD–This year’s Tumba Festival is dedicated to multiple winner Ismael “Ike” Jesurun. This was announced by chairman Manfred Gomez of AMAK, Curaçao musicians and artists association.

Preparations are in full swing for the annual carnival song competition, which will take place from January 26 to 30. Jesurun has been crowned Tumba King three times in recent decades, but also finishes in the top 10 almost every year.

Whether as a singer, composer, or arranger, Jesurun is certainly a jack of all trades in this genre. He received a symbolic check for Cg. 2,500 from Orco Bank and Windcreek Casino also presented him with a gift; both are co-sponsors of the Tumba Festival.

Last year the festival was dedicated to Elia Isenia, who was also crowned Queen of Tumba several times.

During a press conference, AMAK reiterated the terms and conditions for participation and compensation. The festival is grand in scale, but that comes at a price. Without sponsors, it wouldn't be possible.

The criteria for supporting bands were also explained. This year, there will once again be a pool of musicians playing blowing instruments. This pool is often in short supply among the bands that accompany Tumba participants. Bands can register to use this pool until today, Friday.

The festival can be streamed for a fee, which is especially popular among fans living abroad.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tumba-festival-2026-is-dedicated-to-ike-jesurun