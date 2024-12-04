Turning Point employees achieve certification in Heartsaver First Aid | THE DAILY HERALD

All Turning Point employees have successfully completed the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Heartsaver First Aid training.

PHILIPSBURG–Turning Point, St. Maarten’s leading faith-based substance-abuse treatment provider, is proud to announce that all of its employees have successfully completed the American Heart Association's (AHA) Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Training. This comprehensive course equips participants with essential skills to provide critical first aid.

The training adheres to the latest American Heart Association (AHA) Guidelines for CPR and Emergency Cardiovascular Care (ECC), ensuring participants receive up-to-date and comprehensive instruction. It covers essential topics, including first aid basics, effective responses to medical emergencies, and the management of injuries and environmental emergencies.

Participants also learn strategies for preventing illness and injury, performing adult CPR and AED use, addressing opioid-associated life-threatening emergencies, and administering child and infant CPR and AED use, equipping them with critical lifesaving skills.

For some, this training was a refresher, while for others it served as an introduction, ensuring that all employees are fully prepared for emergencies. The training was led by professionals from Windward Island Emergency Medical Services (WIEMS). Although certification was video-based, the facilitators thoroughly demonstrated and explained the critical components of the course, ensuring that all participants grasped the material effectively.

“This training ensures that our team is prepared to respond to emergencies with confidence, competence, and care,” said Dr. Tasheena Thomas-Maccow, Director and Senior Counsellor at Turning Point. “We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our employees, clients, and the communities we serve.”

The Heartsaver programme underscores Turning Point’s commitment to safety, preparedness and community well-being. By equipping its team with lifesaving skills, the organisation strengthens its ability to respond effectively to unforeseen situations, fostering a culture of care and vigilance in the community.

Turning Point Foundation offers individualised care through individual, group and family/codependent therapy, empowering clients to achieve sobriety, spiritual growth, and reintegration into society. Guided by values of safety, teamwork, accountability, and respect, it is dedicated to transforming lives and improving community health.

For more information about Turning Point and its dedication to safety and community support, contact Oliver Wilson, Program Director, at

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/turning-point-employees-achieve-certification-in-heartsaver-first-aid