Turning Point wants improved facilities, resources before marijuana legislation | THE DAILY HERALD

Turning Point Foundation Director and Counselor Dr. Tasheena Maccow-Thomas (left) and MHF Clinic Coordinator and Psychologist Dr. Tameka Lambert in Parliament on Thursday.

PHILIPSBURG–Director and Counsellor at Turning Point Foundation Dr. Tasheena Maccow-Thomas is calling for improved mental health facilities and resources to be established before moving forward with the legalisation of marijuana.

She made the remarks in response to a question she received during a panel discussion on mental health and suicide prevention in Parliament on Thursday.

A scene during Thursday's meeting.

Democratic Party (DP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams asked Maccow-Thomas for her stance on the pending marijuana legislation. Dr. Maccow-Thomas explained that the organisation has taken a strong stance on the issue due to the social problems currently facing the community. “I can say that Turning Point made a decision to be very vocal where that is concerned because we see the social issues in our community that is number one,” she said. She added that the lack of adequate facilities is a major concern, noting, “We do not have the appropriate facility and so let’s fix what needs to be fixed first before we put the cart before the horse. That would be my stance on that.”

Another MP followed with another question to which Dr. Maccow-Thomas highlighted the potential consequences of legalising marijuana without proper infrastructure in place. “What we are saying as an institution is let’s ensure that we have the right institutions in place because legalisation of course would mean more smokers… Research has proven that,” she explained.

She also shared concerns about the current state of local schools, where Turning Point is frequently called to assist with students who are under the influence. “Right now, currently, every week we are called to the schools. The students are under the influence. When they are under the influence, they won’t be able to function,” Dr. Maccow-Thomas said.

She stressed the growing need for mental health and rehabilitation resources, revealing that the organisation currently has a waiting list of 37 clients and is seeing younger clients. “We don’t even have the space, the capacity. We currently have a waiting list of 37, and we see our clients are younger and younger all the time,” she said.

Dr. Maccow-Thomas urged government to address these issues before moving forward with marijuana legislation. “What we are saying as an organisation is that let’s ensure that we do what we have to do as a country before this legislation,” she said. “But we know that marijuana is around; however, MP, marijuana being legalised, you will have more smokers.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/turning-point-wants-improved-facilities-resources-before-marijuana-legislation