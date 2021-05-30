Two Academy PSVE students earn top regional spots at CXC | THE DAILY HERALD

Calvin Lumaine.

EBENEZER–St. Maarten Academy PSVE created history last week, when it received notice that two of its students of the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) Pilot Programme, who sat the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examination in August 2020, were awarded regional top performer’s places for CCSLC Mathematics.

The School Board, the Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE), through its Chair Roland Duncan, Esq., and management through the school’s Principal Lavern Nelson join with staff and students in congratulating Santa Confinante Jimenez and Calvin Lumaine, who were recognised as Regional Top Performers in Mathematics at CXC’s CCSLC level.

“Kudos to the village who made this achievement possible, Santa and Calvin for making the school stand out regionally, our math teachers, student care coordinator, mentors, parents and guardians, FAVE, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, God and everyone who played a part, large or small. Thank you for your role in this feat,” said Nelson.

These students were part of the CCSLC Pilot at St. Maarten Academy PSVE, which started on January 8, 2018, when they were in Form two using an accelerated class model.

The CCSLC subjects in the pilot programme were Mathematics and English, whereby their CXC Certificate was to serve as a “top up” to their PSVE qualifications.

Nelson thanked the entire pioneering accelerated class for rising above obstacles and overcoming great challenges to achieve their 100-per-cent pass rate at the first sitting of Mathematics and English at the CXC examinations in August 2020.

These students include: Kemar Brooks, Oceandre Clarke, Santa Confinante Jimenez, Jeremiah Flanders, Harry Goguette, Jade Gordon, Jordani Labady, Calvin Lumaine, Jeremy Page, Jervons Rogers, Abigail Stevens, Adrian Vaerie, and Tyreke Woodstock.

She said since the CXC results came out after their PSVE programme graduation, the former students will receive their certificates in the school-leaving exercises for the 2021 school year, planned for June 29.

Parents/guardians or interested persons may learn more about St. Maarten Academy PSVE by calling (721) 548-4821 or by visiting the school’s Facebook page, St. Maarten Academy PSVE.

Santa Confinante Jimenez.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-academy-psve-students-earn-top-regional-spots-at-cxc