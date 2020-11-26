Two additional schools experience COVID scares | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Barely two weeks after schools have opened their campuses to students, two additional schools have reported possible COVID-19 scares.

Both St. Dominic High School and Methodist Agogic Centre (MAC) Comprehensive Secondary Education (CSE) sent out letters to parents/guardians alerting them to their current situation on Wednesday, November 25.

St. Dominic High School stated that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. The school, together with the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), are currently in the process of carrying out contact tracing.

The school said that together with the Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten, the Inspection department and CPS, immediate action has been taken to close the school’s campus for a period of two weeks, starting from Thursday, November 26 to Friday, December 11. The school said it will continue with its online classes during this period.

MAC-CSE also shared that a staff member and several students have been placed on quarantine, as these persons may have been unknowingly and indirectly exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, despite all the necessary precautions taken to ensure the health and wellbeing of its students.

The school stated that neither the staff member nor any of these students have tested positive for the virus.

MAC-CSE further asked for parents to monitor their child(ren) for any signs of COVID-19, and to take all necessary measures, including informing the school.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-additional-schools-experience-covid-scares