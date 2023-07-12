Two armed suspects fail in attempt to rob Jewelry Store | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Two firearm-brandishing suspects on a scooter failed in an attempt to rob a jewelry store on Front Street around 1:50pm today, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

According to a police notification, the jewelry store in question is located in the area of the Roman Catholic Church. Police said information gathered indicates that the two suspects on a scooter, brandishing firearms, attempted to rob the jewelry store, but were unsuccessful.

“They later fled on the scooter in the direction of Sucker Garden/Middle Region,” Police said, noting that updates will be provided at a later time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-armed-suspects-fail-in-attempt-to-rob-jewelry-store