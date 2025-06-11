Two arrested in Cupecoy for possession of drugs, attempted motorcycle theft | THE DAILY HERALD

The two suspects that were arrested.





CUPECOY–Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning in Cupecoy for attempting to steal a motorcycle and for possession of illegal drugs, the Police Force of St Maarten KPSM said in a press statement.

Just after 2:00am on June 10, Central Police Dispatch received a report from hotel security in Cupecoy about two individuals suspected of trying to commit a robbery near the hotel.

Police patrols quickly responded, closing off the Cupecoy border while another unit secured the road to Mullet Bay. Additional officers joined the search operation.

During the investigation, police were told the suspects had been driving a red Hyundai i10 and had been seen near a casino in the Cupecoy area. Officers arrived at the casino parking lot and discovered a motorcycle lying on the ground.

Shortly after, two young men, identified by the initials A.A. and J.C., both residents of the French side of the island, were encountered. Following a brief enquiry, it was determined that the individuals were attempting to steal the motorcycle. Both suspects were arrested on the spot and taken to the Philipsburg Police Station for further processing.

A search of the red Hyundai i10 uncovered a “sizeable quantity of illegal substances,” which were confiscated. The Detective Department is currently continuing its investigation. KPSM urged all scooter and motorcycle owners to stay alert and take extra steps to secure their vehicles.

