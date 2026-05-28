Two arrested in Simpson Bay armed robbery investigation | THE DAILY HERALD

Weapons found by police in a hotel room in Simpson Bay.

SIMPSON BAY–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM arrested two male suspects in the early hours of Thursday during a coordinated operation led by detectives and patrol officers at a hotel near the entrance of Pelican.

The arrests are linked to an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that took place on May 19, 2026, in the Simpson Bay area, during which one or more victims were reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed of personal belongings.

According to KPSM, one of the suspects, who was already wanted in connection with the case, was spotted by a detective walking in the direction of the hotel. The officer immediately alerted nearby units, which led to a swift coordinated response.

Further investigation indicated that the suspect was staying at the hotel. Police obtained permission to enter the room, where the arrest operation was carried out.

As officers entered the room, a second suspect allegedly attempted to flee via a patio area but was quickly apprehended on the scene.

Inside the hotel room, officers discovered several rounds of ammunition for what appeared to be a military-style firearm in plain view. Both suspects, identified by their initials T.R. (20) and T.A.R. (21), were arrested on the spot.

A subsequent search of the room led to the discovery and seizure of a black handgun. Given the presence of ammunition linked to a military-style weapon, police expanded the search of the immediate surroundings, during which a military-style firearm was also located and confiscated.

All weapons and other seized items were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for further forensic examination.

KPSM expressed serious concern about the presence of high-powered weapons in the hands of suspects, noting the risks posed to public safety and law enforcement officers.

The police force also pointed to the increasing impact of military-style firearms across the region and reiterated its commitment to preventing similar patterns of violence from taking root in Sint Maarten.

KPSM issued a renewed appeal to the public to assist in combating illegal firearms. The force urged residents to report any suspicious activity or illegal weapons possession, regardless of whether the information involves friends, family members, or acquaintances.

Members of the public can contact the police at +1 (721) 542-2222 or use the anonymous tip line at 9300. “See something, say something,” KPSM stated, adding that community cooperation remains essential in preventing serious crime and saving lives.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-arrested-in-simpson-bay-armed-robbery-investigation