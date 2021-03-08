Two arrests in unrelated domestic violence cases | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Police arrested a woman M.M.M.-B. and a man V.P. last week in two unrelated cases of domestic violence. Both suspects have since been released from custody.

In the first incident, M.-B. was arrested on Windsor Road in Cay Bay on Wednesday, March 3, after she doused her husband with hot water following an argument.

Two days later, police arrested P. in Over The Bank for hitting his wife while they were arguing.

M.-B. and P. were taken to the Philipsburg police station for questioning, but have since been released.

“The continuing increase in the number of reports of domestic and family violence is an eminent cause for concern for the St. Maarten Police Force. … This behaviour should no longer be considered as a ‘private’ matter. It is recognised by all sectors that abusive behaviour towards a person in a relationship constitutes a criminal act, and is punishable by law.

“The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is actively committed to improving our operational response to this crime. Persons choosing to engage in abusive acts will be held accountable for their actions; it is just a matter of time,” said police in a press release on Monday afternoon.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-arrests-in-unrelated-domestic-violence-cases