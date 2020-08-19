Two cars damaged in accident on Pondfill | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the accident on Tuesday morning.

PHILIPSBURG–Two cars were badly damaged in a collision on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road (Pondfill) around 8:00am Tuesday. One driver came out of the accident unscathed while the other suffered only minor injuries.

The driver of a white Toyota Corolla was driving from Prince Bernhard Bridge toward the Salt Pickers roundabout. The driver of a grey Nissan Almera was driving in the opposite direction and made a left turn to go into the parking lot of Carl and Son’s bakery without giving right of way to the driver of the white Toyota.

The two cars collided as a result and the Toyota slammed into a concrete divider in front of the bakery.The Toyota driver suffered minor injuries to his face and paramedics treated him at the scene. The Nissan driver did not suffer any injuries.However, both cars were badly damaged. The Police Traffic Department is still investigating this accident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-cars-damaged-in-accident-on-pondfill