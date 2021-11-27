Two cars set on fire in Oyster Pond Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—Two cars were set on fire at a private residence in Oyster Pond on Thursday night, the Gendarmerie reported. A restaurant also had a Molotov Cocktail thrown into the premises.

The Gendarmerie has opened an investigation into the incidents to determine whether they are isolated incidents or linked to the recent protests and blocked roads on the French side.

Last week the Gendarmerie arrested an arsonist who had set fire to an SXM Festival statue in Happy Bay. The individual was a Dutch-side resident. By coincidence his DNA was found on one of the barricades in French Quarter during the protests. He was jailed in Guadeloupe the same day of his arrest.

