Two charter flights repatriated Arubans, AUC students, staff | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–Two charter flights repatriated Aruba nationals and students and staff of American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine via Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Saturday, March 28.

Both requests for landing were submitted to and approved by Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chairperson Silveria Jacobs.

The government of Aruba requested a charter flight to repatriate Arubans in St. Maarten. Adtalem Global Education, the parent company of AUC, had requested the other charter flight.

On Friday, March 13, as the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak continued to spread globally, AUC opted for remote delivery of its academic programmes and gave students the option to return to their home countries. “One of the reasons given to the government of St. Maarten for this decision was to minimise additional strain on the healthcare system,” according to a press release issued by the Cabinet of the Ministry of General Affairs on Saturday afternoon.

The charter flight for AUC students and employees departed for the United States (US).

“As the two flights are scheduled to land at Princess Juliana International Airport with passengers, no passengers or flight crew will be granted access to disembark both aircraft. All passengers are encouraged to practice proper hygiene and remain two metres away from persons while traveling back to your home countries,” said Jacobs on Saturday.

