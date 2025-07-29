Two days left to retrieve scooters held by police | THE DAILY HERALD

Police stress that the presence of abandoned scooters near the station could pose a public safety hazard.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is urging scooter owners whose vehicles were confiscated earlier this year to retrieve them before the final deadline of Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

The call comes as dozens of scooters remain unclaimed at the Philipsburg Police Station, many of which were impounded during traffic checks for lacking proper documentation or posing safety concerns.

Despite repeated public notices issued earlier this year, most of the impounded scooters have not been collected. Owners are now being warned that unclaimed scooters will be permanently disposed of after the deadline. KPSM intends to request that the remaining vehicles be removed and destroyed.

Police stress that the presence of abandoned scooters near the station could pose a public safety hazard, particularly during hurricane season.

Owners whose scooters were seized between late January and June 2025 are asked to report to the Philipsburg Police Station during regular office hours and speak with Mr. J. Abreu.

To reclaim their vehicle, owners must present proof of ownership, valid insurance documents, a road tax receipt, an inspection card, and a valid driver’s licence.

KPSM encourages anyone with questions to contact the station at +1 (721) 542-2222.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-days-left-to-retrieve-scooters-held-by-police