Two dolphins found stranded on Orient Bay Beach, one deceased | THE DAILY HERALD

The deceased dolphin seen on Orient Beach.

ORIENT BAY–On Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at around 9:00 am, the Management Association of the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve (Réserve Naturelle) was alerted to the presence of two dolphins stranded on Orient Beach.

Rangers from the Reserve went to investigate as the local relay for the National Network for Stranding of Marine Mammals and observed the presence of the carcass of a dead adult dolphin and a live juvenile identified as belonging to dolphin species “Stenella Coeruleoalba”, a species not common in the coastal waters of Saint Martin.

The Gendarmerie, the Collectivité's Environment Brigade and Service Territorial d'Incendie et de Secours de Saint-Martin (STIS) secured the area, to avoid any risk of disease transmission between animals and humans.

The cause of death of the adult individual, with several traces of injury, is not yet known. Its carcass was taken care of by the technical services of the Collectivité and treated at the Grandes Cayes eco-site. The juvenile dolphin, which was still alive at the time of the intervention, was taken care of and released back into the sea in a calm area, far from the coast.

In the event of an observation of marine mammals in distress or stranded, contact Réserve Naturelle (+590 690) 34. 77. 10), the National Stranding Network Guadeloupe branch (+590 690) 57. 19. 44) or the Gendarmerie.

Take images from a distance (without direct contact) and, if possible, a GPS position to transmit to the responders.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-dolphins-found-stranded-on-orient-bay-beach-one-deceased