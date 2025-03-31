Two-for-one guilders exchange today only | THE DAILY HERALD

CBCS office

PHILIPSBURG–The officially currency of the country has changed from the former Netherlands Antillean to the new Caribbean guilder per the end of March. To mark this historic occasion and promote a smooth transition, the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) is offering a unique 2 for 1 exchange rate from NAf. to Cg. today, Tuesday.

Between 8:58am and 9:01am only each adult (age 18 or older) with valid proof of identification can bring a maximum of NAf. 100 – for security reasons – cash to the CBCS office on Walter J.A. Nisbeth Road (Pondfill) and collect twice the amount (up to 200 Cg.) in the new currency.

Since they both have equal value (pegged to the US dollar), persons will be able to “double their money” up to the limit mentioned. CBCS hopes this small gesture is appreciated by the public and helps stimulate widespread acceptance of the Caribbean guilder.

