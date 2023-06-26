TWO holds second ‘Counterpart Days’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants in “Counterpart Days” in The Hague.

–The Temporary Work Organisation (TWO) of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relation BZK in the Netherlands organised the second “Counterpart Days” earlier this month, geared towards creating synergies in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. TWO invited delegations from Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten to participate in Counterpart Days, which was held in The Hague, Netherlands, June 12-14, 2023.

The St. Maarten delegation consisted of Ministry of General Affairs acting Secretary General Emilia Thomas-Connor; BAK Kingdom Relations Liaison and National Development project manager Andrea Ortega-Oudhoff and Candia Joseph of the reform measures Monitoring Committee.

‘The objective of the Counterpart Days was to improve success through synergy, communication and collaboration between the Kingdom partners. Maria van der Sluijs-Plantz kicked off the three-day event and paved the way for interactive and inspiring sessions on establishing synergies between the four countries.

The Counterpart Days, which started as a one-time event, seem to have become yearly. The four kingdom partners agreed that common challenges and knowledge shared are not only inspiring but also valuable to further collaborate, achieve more successes, and thus reach each country’s objectives and ultimately strengthen the entire Kingdom, it was stated in a press release.

“Efficient collaboration has never been more important in enabling effective and comprehensive responses to the socioeconomic development in St. Maarten and the challenges that can emerge as a result, responses that are required to assist us in meeting our objectives in a very dynamic context while dealing with limited resources,” it was stated in the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-holds-second-counterpart-days