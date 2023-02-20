Two in custody over Agrément murder | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–A man and a woman are being held in pre-trial detention in Guadeloupe as suspects in the murder of the man found dead in Agrément on the evening of Wednesday, February 15.

The arrest was confirmed by Pointe-à-Pitre Prosecutor Patrick Desjardins, who said the two individuals had been presented to the Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday, February 18. Basse-Terre Prosecutor Xavier Sicot had turned over the case to the criminal division of Pointe-à-Pitre.

