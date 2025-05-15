Two inmates rescue 60 prisoners from locked cells during prison fire, says Ottley | THE DAILY HERALD

A screen grab showing the two inmates during their efforts.

POINT BLANCHE–Two inmates at the Point Blanche Prison acted quickly on Wednesday, reportedly rescuing sixty fellow inmates from their locked cells during the fire and riot at the facility.

According to United People’s party (UP) Member of Parliament (MP) Omar Ottley, who addressed the incident during the notification segment of a public meeting of Parliament on Thursday, the fire broke out while his brother Dante Ottley and inmate Joceidi Grell were in a meeting inside the facility. As the fire spread, MP Ottley said all prison guards abandoned their posts, leaving several inmates trapped in their cells.

“As an MP – also as a proud brother – I would like to publicly shed some light and thank Dante Ottley and Joceidi Grell for their act yesterday [Wednesday – Ed.] saving 60 prisoners. Yesterday [Wednesday] there was a riot at the prison and the fire got out of hand. They were in a meeting at the time and unfortunately when the fire broke out, all of the guards left,” Ottley stated. “While some prisoners did cause the fire, some were trapped in their cells. They acted as heroes. They got the keys from the prison guards and they freed 60 prisoners.”

Ottley said without the actions of the two inmates, the country could have faced a deadly tragedy. “Had that not happened, can you imagine the headlines today, St. Maarten losing 60 prisoners burnt in their cells?” he asked. “So, if the minister of justice won’t do it, I will publicly thank them for their acts.”

Beyond freeing the inmates, Ottley told “The Daily Herald” that the pair took on additional responsibilities, helping maintain order inside the prison after the emergency. “They were the ones to feed the inmates, they were the ones to escort inmates to the restroom and to retrieve their belongings in a safe manner, and they also didn’t get to rest until each inmate was safely in an area to rest.”

Ottley also used the moment to call for better training for prison staff and a renewed focus on justice sector reform. “This is why we speak in our Justice Committees about proper training and understanding,” he said. “Sometimes things go too far, and I hope that all parties can come to the table and find an amicable solution for what is going on in our country.”

