Two killed in motorcycle crash on Illidge Road | THE DAILY HERALD

After the bodies of the deceased were removed from the scene, detectives started their investigation into the events that led up to the crash.





PHILIPSBURG—A man and a woman tragically lost their lives early Saturday morning after their motorcycle crashed into a concrete pillar near Sunny Foods supermarket on A.Th. Illidge Road. The incident occurred around 5:00am, prompting multiple calls to Police Central Dispatch.

According to reports, the motorcycle veered off the road and collided with a GEBE meter house located in the parking area of the supermarket. Police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM found both victims lying on the side of the road, severely injured, with their black motorcycle nearby. Ambulance personnel quickly attempted to provide medical assistance to stabilize them for transport to the hospital. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to save the victims. Shortly after, both were declared deceased at the scene due to the severity of their injuries.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released by authorities.

The Traffic Department of KPSM is actively investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. It remains unclear what caused the motorcycle to lose control and crash into the concrete structure. Officers are continuing to gather evidence from the scene, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This tragic accident adds to the growing concerns about road safety on Sint Maarten, particularly involving motorcycles. Authorities urge motorists to exercise caution, especially during the early morning hours when visibility may be reduced.

The public is advised to avoid the area while investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Traffic Department.