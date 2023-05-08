Two lifeless bodies wash ashore in Guana Bay, identity not known | THE DAILY HERALD

The body of the second victim was found on Guana Bay Beach around 10:30am on Saturday.





PHILIPSBURG—The lifeless bodies of a man and a woman, possible victims of human smuggling, were discovered in Guana Bay on Saturday morning. Police is requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation into the circumstances of this tragic event.

On Saturday morning, at approximately 06:30am, central dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received a call regarding a body floating in Guana Bay at short distance from the shore. Several police patrols were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers observed the body of a woman floating in the sea. Several personal items were floating nearby. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Coast Guard was immediately summoned to provide assistance. The Coast Guard retrieved the victim’s body from the sea and transported the remains to the Coast Guard Station in Simpson Bay.

Simultaneously, detectives and forensic experts were mobilized to initiate an investigation into this tragic event.

Later in the morning, at approximately 10:30am, police were alerted about a man who had been washed ashore on Guana Bay Beach. Detectives, forensic experts, and personnel from the prosecutor’s office were called to the scene to investigate.

The victim’s body was transported to one of the local funeral homes, where it will undergo further examination.

Given the sensitive nature of this case and the imperative to respect the privacy and dignity of the victims and their families, additional details are being withheld at this time.

KPSM Major Crimes team is requesting anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in Guana Bay, or possesses any pertinent information related to the events, to come forward and assist with this investigation. Please contact Major Crimes Department on +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223 or 214 or call the anonymous tip line 9300.

Updates regarding the investigation and any significant developments will be shared through subsequent press releases as they become available.

KPSM extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by these losses.

After police arrived at the scene, assistance from the Coast Guard was requested to retrieve the victim’s body from the sea.

The remains of the female victim arrived in Simpson Bay aboard a patrol boat of the Coast Guard.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-lifeless-bodies-wash-ashore-in-guana-bay-identity-not-known