Two locations for COCI elections | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Business persons voting in the Friday, December 6, St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) elections will have the option of casting their ballots at either of two locations.

The chamber said on Wednesday that voting can take place either at the Simpson Bay Fish Market or at the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry office in Philipsburg.

Four candidates will be vying for the one opening for a representative of the small business sector, and three for the two positions representing the large business sector during the elections. Vying for the one opening for the small business sector are Franjesca Bulbaai, Chun Ho “Howard” Chin, Edsel Gumbs and Tamara Leonard.

The three candidates for the two positions for the large business sector are Bulbaai, Leonard and Titia van der Mark.

