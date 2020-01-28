Two lucky players hit Pick 4 jackpots | THE DAILY HERALD

From $30 to $21,665: A.B. shows how his investment of $30 in Caribbean Lottery’s Pick 4 game (left) resulted in his jackpot win of $21,665 (right).

PHILIPSBURG–Two lucky players in Caribbean Lottery’s Pick 4 game hit separate jackpots in St. Maarten recently. Another similarity in the two wins is that both tickets were purchased at Hai Hui Supermarket.

One of the winners, A.B., collected a prize of US $21,665 while G. Edwards was not far behind with winnings of $16,000. Both players said Pick 4 was one of their favourite games and that they played it on a daily basis.

“I have won several times before,” stated a joyful B. shortly after he collected his cheque. He said the game is “easy to win” and gave what he called “the science” behind his winning as follows: “I simply choose the year that I was born and my current age and I won.”

Edwards had already bought his numbers following a dream he had the night before, but after being informed of a severe accident that a family member encountered abroad, and seeing the licence plate number of the car involved, he decided to buy those numbers. “There were seven pictures of the same licence plate number,” he said. “I am happy I listened to my heart because now I’m $16,000 richer.”

Both lucky players plan to use their winnings to make improvements to their homes, amongst other things.

“Stay in the game, because you never know when it will be your time,” is B.’s advice to other players, while Edwards said he is encouraging persons to “continue playing and never give up, because you have to be in it to win it.”

Caribbean Lottery Site Operations Manager Paula Williams congratulated both jackpot winners as she presented them with their cheques and wished them continued success in playing their favourite game.

G. Edwards hoists his cheque for $16,000 for all to see shortly after collecting his Caribbean Lottery Pick 4 jackpot winnings.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-lucky-players-hit-pick-4-jackpots