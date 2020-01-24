Two men arrested in connection with Middle Region shooting | THE DAILY HERALD

Police’s Arrest Team escorting the vehicle driven by Middle Region shooting suspect R.A.T.P. to the Philipsburg police station on Thursday afternoon.

PHILIPSBURG–Two men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the October 28, 2019, shooting outside Stephanie Mini Marche in Middle Region which left two dead and two others severely injured.

The Arrest Team of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM apprehended a man R.A.T.P. in the vicinity of the Cole Bay Hill roundabout on A.J.C. Brouwer Road. P. was driving a white Kia Sportage at the time of the arrest. Police said it is yet unclear whether he is the owner of the vehicle.

The other man R.J.K.R. was arrested in Marigot by the Gendarmerie at the request of Dutch-side authorities. “This arrest was carried out as part of the mutual cooperation between the authorities of the French and Dutch part of the island,” said police.

According to police, R. has been transported to Guadeloupe pending an extradition hearing.

Police said its Detective Department is still investigating this shooting and requests anyone with information about the shooting to call the anonymous tip line at 9300 or to send a private message via police’s Facebook page, “Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.” Persons with information can also visit the police website

www.policesxm.sx.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-men-arrested-in-connection-with-middle-region-shooting