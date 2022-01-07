Two more corona deaths in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao on Thursday reported 1,243 coronavirus infections after testing 4,374 people including travellers, of which 106 imported. The pandemic also claimed another two lives

There were 234 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to ow 6726.

According to the Epidemiology Department, further investigation showed that three results had been recorded incorrectly. The necessary adjustment was made.

Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) had 27 patients with COVID-19 symptoms, seven of them in intensive care.

Unfortunately, two more victims passed away in hospital. The total related fatality count on the island now stands at 191.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-more-corona-deaths-in-curacao