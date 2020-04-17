Two more COVID-19 cases on French side | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Two more COVID-19 cases were reported for St. Martin by regional health authority ARS on Friday, but at the same time there were two recoveries.

The two latest cases are isolated at home. The number of active cases is 13 [and – Ed.] has therefore not changed; eight at home and five in hospital (three of whom are in Guadeloupe). The number of reported cases since the outbreak began has risen to 37. The number of recoveries is now at 19. Two persons have died from the highly contagious virus and three patients were previously evacuated to their countries of origin.

In total, 20 men and 17 women – to date – have contracted the disease in St. Martin. St. Barths reported one recovery bringing their total recoveries to five. Only one case is isolated at home. A total of three men and three women contracted COVID-19 since the first case was reported there at the end of February 2020.

ARS noted in its bulletin: “Since the beginning of April 2020, a downward trend in all COVID-19 surveillance indicators – in cities and hospitals – has been observed in all three territories (Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barths). Few new cases have been confirmed in the last week in Guadeloupe and St. Martin.

In St. Barths no new confirmed cases have been registered since March 26. There have been eight deaths in Guadeloupe and two deaths in St. Martin, all in hospital.”

