Two new fire trucks for firefighters at airport | THE DAILY HERALD

The Rosenbuaer Panther 6×6 fire truck in Austria.



SIMPSON BAY–Following an acceptance handing over in Austria March 6-9, the Airport’s Rescue and Firefighters (R&FF) will acquire two new fire trucks for emergency response at the aerodrome of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

The safety vehicles are part of management’s strategic plan to further enhance its operations. At present, PJIA has two trucks, which served a lifespan of 15 years.

“The Rosenbauer Panther 6×6 is the fire truck of the future,” said Airport R&FF Chief Manilo Penijn. “Built from the ground up using the most advanced technologies, the Panther is one of the safest models in the industry for our firefighters and airport environment.”

PJIA management opted for this European model which has a high level of manoeuvrability, innovative safety features, and is fully networked. The fire trucks’ features make the Rosenbuaer Panther 6×6 one of the most modern emergency vehicles on the market and set an entirely new standard in the fire response industry, management explained.

Similar fire trucks are already being utilised by the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport R&FF in Anguilla. PJIA’s firefighters recently travelled to Anguilla for some hands-on training.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-new-fire-trucks-for-firefighters-at-airport