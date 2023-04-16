Two new jet boarding bridges ready, two more to follow soon | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the new passenger boarding bridges that is successfully installed.

SIMPSON BAY–The installation of two of four new passenger boarding bridges at Princess Juliana International Airport has been completed. The other two bridges are currently being mounted with work scheduled to be completed before the end of April.

Before the new Passenger Boarding Bridges were installed, the old ones had to be removed, which was done by MOTI Constructions NV, a local company. The works on the Passenger Boarding Bridges are being carried out in close cooperation with the Operations and Security Teams to ensure a smooth replacement without disruption of the daily operations at the airport, Project Management Unit Director Mirto Breell explained.

The new bridges will serve a wide range of aircraft, Breel said. “This is another great step forward in the construction of the airport of the future. After the successful renovation of the facade it is now time for the new Passenger Boarding Bridges, which are equipped with the latest technologies. In the first phase, the bridges will only be used for departing passengers, while in 2024, the bridges will also become available for arriving passengers.”

Management at PJIAE, the airport’s Operating Company, would once again like to thank St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI and the general public for their assistance and cooperation during the transport of the Passenger Boarding Bridges from the Port of St. Maarten to Princess Juliana International Airport, a series of hauls over public roads between March 14 and March 23.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-new-jet-boarding-bridges-ready-two-more-to-follow-soon