Two polling stations for COCI elections Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) is reminding members of the business community of the upcoming COCI elections for representatives of the small and large business sector scheduled for Friday, December 3.

There will be two polling stations: the Chamber of Commerce building in Philipsburg and the Simpson Bay Public Service Center. Both will be open from 8:30am to 12:00pm.

Eight persons will contest the elections for three openings on the board. The three candidates nominated for two positions on the Board of Directors representing the large business sector are Peggy Ann Brandon, Jennifer Carty, and Benjamin Ortega. The candidates nominated for the one opening for the small business sector are Michel Arrindell, Ifelola Badejo, Amanda Vital-Bedminisier, Jennifer Carty, Edsel Gumbs and Paulina Nzinga Lake.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-polling-stations-for-coci-elections-friday