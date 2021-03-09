Two road accidents in Statia during weekend | THE DAILY HERALD

The scooter involved in Saturday’s accident on Faeschweg, crushed under the wheels of the pick-up truck.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN reported two road accidents that took place in St. Eustatius during the past weekend.

A collision between a scooter and a pick-up truck took place on Faeschweg late Saturday afternoon, March 6,. Scooter driver L.M. (1996) from the Dominican Republic, who did not have a driver’s licence or a permit, was driving his scooter and failed to give right of way at the T-crossing with Van Rheeweg. A St. Eustatius Utility Company STUCO pick-up truck slammed into the scooter.

L.M. managed to jump off the bike before it was hit by the truck. He sustained some minor injuries and scrapes as a result of his fall on the concrete road and walked to Queen Beatrix Medical Centre (QBMC) for a check-up and treatment, KPCN said. The scooter, which was not insured and had no licence plate, was severely damaged. The remains were confiscated.

The police received a report around 10:00pm Sunday, March 7, that an accident had taken place on Charles A. Arnaud Road in Zeelandia. A.B. (17) fell off his scooter for unknown reasons. He was bleeding and complained of head and leg pain when he was found lying on the road. He was taken to QBMC by ambulance for medical treatment. The scooter was impounded for further investigation.

Chief of Basic Police Care in St. Eustatius Inspector Robelto Hodge said it was still unclear what exactly had transpired. Officers suspect there was a race taking place in the area. When the patrol vehicle was heading toward Zeelandia officers saw a number of other scooters riding through the brush in an attempt to leave the scene before the police arrived.

B. was flown off-island for medical care. He sustained some damage to his skull and internal bleeding. He is currently in intensive care.

The police suspect another person G.G. was also involved in the accident. He was taken to QBMC by friends who were either present at the collision or arrived there shortly after. G. sustained minor injuries, according to the police. Officers are still looking for this young man for interrogation and to find out exactly what caused Sunday’s accident.

Hodge said the scooter rider was “very blessed” that he escaped with his life, because he could have ended up under the truck.

Hodge said quite a number of collisions are taking place involving scooters. Frequently, friends and family members of the persons involved in these collisions remove scooters and motorbikes and try to hide them.

“The vehicles are important to the investigation, not only to find out what exactly happened … but also to ascertain the magnitude of possible injuries, whether it be internal or otherwise. The extent of the damage that occurs at collisions is important information for those two aspects,” Hodge said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-road-accidents-in-statia-during-weekend