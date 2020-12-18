Two scooter riders collide while overtaking cars on Morne Valois | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—Two scooters riders have been injured after colliding with each other while overtaking on the Cripple Gate side of Morne Valois on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:00pm causing a long tail back of cars in all directions. According to one of the Territorial Police officers on the scene, the two scooters were travelling in opposite directions, one descending the hill and one ascending. Both were overtaking the line of traffic but crashed into each other as they passed.

Both riders were being treated on opposite sides of the road by the Fire Department (Pompiers) paramedics before the ambulance arrived. The extent of their injuries was not known although a witness said one had a broken jaw.

No more details could be obtained by the Gendarmerie on this accident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-scooter-riders-collide-while-overtaking-cars-on-morne-valois