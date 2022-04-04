Two succumb to COVID-19 in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

The testing centre in St. Eustatius.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The total number of deaths claimed by the COVID-19 virus in St Eustatius increased to five when two persons lost their battle with the virus. However, the number of active cases on the island dropped to 82.

A total of 63 persons were tested on Monday, 33 of whom were positive. This brings to 819 the total number of accumulated cases since the start of the outbreak.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/two-succumb-to-covid-19-in-statia