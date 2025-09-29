Two suspects arrested after armed robbery and carjacking | THE DAILY HERALD

The driver of the stolen white Hyundai i10 was arrested on A. Th. Illidge Road after crashing into three vehicles during a police chase.

PHILIPSBURG–Police have taken two suspects into custody following an armed robbery and carjacking in Philipsburg on Friday afternoon that led to a high-speed chase and multiple collisions.

The incident occurred around 4:00pm on Friday when several men in a white Hyundai i10 carried out an armed robbery on Longwall Road, near the entrance to Front Street. The suspects then forced a driver out of a white Toyota Yaris and stole the vehicle. Gunshots were fired during the attack, police confirmed.

Patrol officers in the area quickly spotted both cars and pursued the suspects along A. Th. Illidge Road. During the chase, the Hyundai crashed into three other vehicles. The driver was arrested on the spot and the vehicle seized as evidence. Traffic officers were dispatched to handle the series of collisions.

The suspects in the stolen Toyota Yaris initially escaped, but the vehicle was later found abandoned in the Cul de Sac area and recovered for further investigation.

On Saturday, a second suspect turned himself in at the Philipsburg Police Station and was immediately taken into custody. Detectives from the Special Robbery Unit of the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM are continuing the investigation and working to identify additional suspects.

KPSM is taking strong action against violent crimes that endanger public safety. “Anyone committing armed robbery, carjacking, or similar offences will face the full force of the law,” the force said in a statement, commending officers for their swift and professional response.

Police are urging anyone with information about this case or other recent robberies to contact the Philipsburg station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

